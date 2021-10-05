Amplify Energy CEO Says No Indication of Further Pipeline Oil Leakage Off California Coast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Amplify Energy President and CEO Martyn Willsher said during a press update that the company checked the pipeline offshore southern California and found it no longer leaks oil into the Pacific Ocean.

Some 126,000 gallons of heavy crude oil leaked from the pipeline over the weekend, impacting a 25-mile stretch from Dana Point to Huntington Beach in the grater Los Angeles metropolitan area. The authorities shut down and suctioned the pipeline. Amplify Energy owns the company that operates the pipeline.

"We have gone over the entire 8,000 feet (of pipeline) and there's no active leak that we are aware of.

.. there's no indication whatsoever that there's anything further coming from that leak," Willsher said on Monday.

A unified response team from the US Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other state and local partners have been running aerial assessments of the ocean and on-foot assessments of the beaches to gauge the impact of the spill.

The California Fish and Wildlife Department said during the update that they issued a fishery closure to prohibit recreational and commercial fishing in much of the impacted area, which extends roughly from Huntington Beach to Laguna Beach.