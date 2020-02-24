UrduPoint.com
An American Company To Set Up First Ever Manufacturing Unit Of Biomedical Equipment In Allama Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

An American company to set up first ever manufacturing unit of biomedical equipment in Allama Iqbal

First time in history of the country, an American Biomedical Engineering Company will set up first ever manufacturing unit of biomedical equipment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized Special Economic Zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and ManagementCompany (FIEDMC) under CPEC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) First time in history of the country, an American Biomedical Engineering Company will set up first ever manufacturing unit of biomedical equipment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized Special Economic Zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and ManagementCompany (FIEDMC) under CPEC.American Biomedical Engineering Company Director Dr Usman Mustafa called on FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq here on Monday.At the early stages, this American company will manufacture only those biomedical products or disposables which are being used for heart surgery or its treatment and later, in next stage, heart stents and other latest medical equipment will also be manufactured here to meet the local needs.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Pakistan will be in a position to save millions of rupees foreign exchange in wake of import of these biomedical equipments and this will also ultimately lead to self-reliance in medical sector besides enabling our industry to export it to other countries too.He said after installation of this unit, the price of biomedical equipment would be slashed remarkably in local market which will helpful for the needy patients too.He said a research center will also be established in FIEDMC with collaboration of this American company which will open new doors to medical research in Pakistan.

