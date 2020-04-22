ANALYSIS - Downfall of WTI May Futures Not Surprising as Market Suffers From Excess Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The slump in the price of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May should not come as a surprise to the market as it was expected due to the excess supply and near-full storages, which are the result of price wars, experts told Sputnik.

On Monday, the price of May futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell into negative territory for the first time in history, settling at -$37.63. The price of May futures was able to rebound to around $10 per barrel by Tuesday afternoon, but far below the $20-$28 range it had traded at in the past month.

As the historically low prices on the WTI pose a huge risk to the US shale industry, US President Donald Trump has decided to step in by reiterating his intention to help the market with adding up to 75 million barrels to national strategic reserves and urging the Congress to authorize the purchase. He has also downplayed an unprecedented oil nosedive as a brief speculation phenomenon and predicted a rebound to $25-28 per barrel with further surges contingent on the global economy reopening after the lifting of the lockdown sparked by the COVID-19.

Since oil producers have failed to curb the output earlier in the year, when the demand has just started to fall because of the COVID-19 containment measures, the market is now self-regulating by coming up with the historically low prices, according to the experts.

"The market is telling us that there is excess supply. With storage filling up at a time when we are witnessing an unprecedented demand destruction, oil prices are doing exactly what they should do under such conditions. All producers will be negatively affected though shale is likely to react faster than conventional producers," Dr. Carole Nakhle, the founder and CEO of Crystol Energy consultancy and advisory firm, told Sputnik.

Dr. Carole Choksy, the senior lecturer in Strategic Intelligence with the Indiana University's Luddy school of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering, in her comments to Sputnik, agrees with Nakhle.

"The pandemic heavily impacting transportation and manufacturing should have come as no surprise to oil producers who could have scaled-back production at the beginning of the year instead of engaging in output and price wars. The negative price of WTI May 2020 Delivery Futures Contracts reflects uncertainty surrounding near term effects of COVID-19 on the world economy as well as the precipitous rise in crude storage costs. Companies with conventional oil wells that were not quick enough to shut-in their wells were caught in this dilemma as were the holders of the contracts," the expert said.

Since the output has exceeded the demand, "the market is now correcting" itself, she added.

The WTI has fallen sharply also because it is hard for the United States to slash production at once as the country's industry is privately owned and highly fragmented since there are many companies of different sizes operating in the market, Art Franczek, the president of the American Institute of business and Economics in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"The problem is that America cannot easily cut their amount of production because of the market economy. The Saudis and the Russians [oil companies] are state-owned. The American companies are not, and the government is trying to persuade those companies to cut their production. It is difficult in the market economy. The cost of production in the United States is about $40 [per barrel]. We will see a lot of producers go bankrupt [and] the bigger producers picking up their shares at a big discount," Franczek said.

CAN WE EXPECT OPEC+ TO INCREASE OUTPUT CUTS?

The slump in the WTI price has occurred despite the production cuts, which were introduced by the OPEC + and G20 group of nations ” including the US, Brazil and Canada ” earlier in the month. On Monday, Trump has even vowed to look into halting oil imports from Saudi Arabia in order to protect the US shale industry, which many believe was a target of both Riyadh and Moscow in their April price wars.

Several OPEC+ ministers held a teleconference on Tuesday to discuss the situation on the market. A source in one of the delegations attending an OPEC+ video conference earlier on Tuesday told Sputnik that a number of countries intended to urge the oil producers to start reducing output before the beginning of May, a term agreed in the recent historic deal. At the same time, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that the collapse of the WTI crude was speculative and warned against dramatizing the situation.

According to the president of the American Institute of Business and Economics in Moscow, the OPEC+ is likely to further slash the output.

"The prices will recover as oil traders will begin trading barrels for delivery in June. I believe that the Russians, the Americans and the Saudis may cut global oil output further. They have already agreed to cut 1.7 million barrels. But the market tells us what to do," Franczek said.

Jamsheed Choksy, a distinguished professor with Indiana University, agreed that there was a need to reduce oil production even further to stabilize the market.

"Unless major steps are taken by all involved to reduce production, the pattern can be expected to repeat ” possibly be even more widespread and with deeper loses if the underlying health issue does not subside but continues to endure, or worse, still returns repeatedly and producers continue to not heed limited economic demand. On the other hand, the current fall in May futures is an opportunity for energy-hungry nations like China and India to stock up and for the United States to refill its strategic reserves at modest expense," Choksy told Sputnik.

However, even if the June and July futures trade at the unprecedentedly low levels, major oil producers such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, will survive the crisis, Saudi economic expert Fadhel al-Buainain told Sputnik, adding that the world should focus on tackling "the root of the problem," meaning COVID-19.