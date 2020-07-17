ANALYSIS - Living Conditions, Security Top List of Voter Concerns in Run-Up to Syrian Elections

GENOA/ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Daily basic needs, pensions and the liberation of the last terrorist-held territories are the top burning issues for Syrians who will head to the third legislative elections since the start of the war on Sunday, politicians told Sputnik.

Syria's parliamentary elections occur every four years. The last vote, which was held in 2016, resulted in an alliance led by the ruling Arab Socialist Baath Party winning 200 out of the 250 seats in the unicameral legislature.

The 2020 vote was initially slated for April but was postponed to May 20 due to pandemic fears. The elections were later pushed back again ” to July 19.

The vote comes amid the economic crisis, which has been further deepened by the pandemic and toughening Western sanctions. The United States' Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which came into force in June, targets anyone doing business with President Bashar Assad government to further cripple the economy beset by the pandemic and years of war.

"The most considerable questions for people are pension-related issues and everyday needs, such as food and services, as people return to normal life and their homes. It is important to liberate the rest of the lands ” Idlib and northeastern Syria ” that are occupied by Turkey and America, work toward the reconciliation between the Syrians and restore peace and calm to the homeland, as safety and security are basic needs," Nidal Hmeidi, a member of the Syrian parliament, told Sputnik.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that Syria would fight terrorism and foreign occupation "until the last drop of blood to liberate its territory and preserve the integrity of lands."

According to Hmeidi, the upcoming vote actually builds on the previous election campaigns and shows the resolve to go ahead with the democratic process, despite outstanding security issues and the ongoing campaign to retake territories remaining outside government control.

"The importance of these elections lies in that they complement the previous election campaigns in the first and second legislative sessions following the 2012 constitution changes. Despite the war on Syria, the state intends to hold elections and exercise democracy," he said.

The 2012 constitutional referendum, which officially scrapped the monopoly of the Baath Party and paved the way for multi-party elections later in that year, was one of the concessions made by President Assad to the opposition amid the first months of the conflict. The radical opposition, however, boycotted the process, deeming the concessions insufficient.

Justice Minister Hisham Shaar told Sputnik that the Syrian government hopes the upcoming elections will take place in a much better atmosphere than any of those that have been held during the years of the war, since most of the country's territory has returned under Damascus' control.

CHANCE FOR GOV'T TO BOLSTER NEGOTIATING POSITION

Another aspect of the upcoming elections is that they may help the government solidify its negotiating position in the intra-Syrian dialogue on the whole and the constitutional talks in Geneva, in particular.

"These elections will help [the government] in the negotiations of the Intra-Syrian dialogue and in constitutional negotiations but this process is the only way for constitutional changes as the Intra-Syrian dialogue is the only way to bring peace to Syria," Tarek Ahmad, a representative of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), told Sputnik.

According to the politician, the SSNP is going to run in the elections, as the opposition wants to have a say in amending the constitution.

"Our party is going to participate in these elections for the main reason: we have a very important task of writing a new constitution for the country. We do not want to risk that someone will do it for us, besides, we need to ensure a stable performance of the country's institutions," he added.

The Syrian government, the opposition and civil society have been engaged in a UN-facilitated political process since October, when the 150-member Constitutional Committee was finally launched in Geneva. The body has been tasked with rewriting Syria's main law. The process has been put on hold due to coronavirus, with in-person talks expected to resume once the epidemiological situation allows for it.