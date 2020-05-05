ANALYSIS - Risk of Default in Argentina High as Talks With Creditors Prove Challenging

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Chances are high that Argentina may slide into yet another default as its negotiations with private bondholders have already proved difficult and will likely last until the last minute, analysts told Sputnik.

Argentina has always been a default-prone country having suffered a major one in 2001 and a minor default in 2014, while over the recent years, Buenos Aires was rocked by a Currency crisis and economic depression. After failing to find common ground with private bondholders, which include US investment management giant BlackRock, on April 16 the Argentinian government laid out a proposal to restructure its debt.

The offer includes the suspension of all debt payments for three years, a 62 percent cut in interest payments, valued at $38 billion and almost a 5.5 percent reduction in principal payment estimated at $3.6 billion. This offer will expire for bondholders to accept or decline on May 8, but the deadline could be extended by the government. On May 22, the grace period will end for Buenos Aires to pay $500 million in interests and if the agreement is not reached by then, a default is likely.

ARGENTINA'S ULTIMATUMS ANGER CREDITORS

Even though the negotiations with bondholders are formally in place, Buenos Aires does not seem to be making concessions as some creditors reportedly believe that the government has presented them with a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer. Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, released earlier in the day, dismissed this notion. However, he underlined that he would not accept an unrealistic agreement that Argentina cannot bear financially as such would entail a financial crisis in the future.

"The authorities in Argentina have not been negotiating anything with private (mainly bondholders) or official (mainly the International Monetary Fund) creditors. As was the case back in 2004-05, when now President [Alberto] Fernandez was the Cabinet Chief of then-president Nestor Kirchner, they are only presenting a debt-restructuring solution they came up with on their own, and are asking creditors to approve it as it is," professor Arturo C. Porzecanski, a distinguished economist in residence with the school of International Service of Washington DC-based American University, told Sputnik.

The Argentinian government needs to alter its stance and should be willing to accept trade-offs if it wants to prevent a default, the expert underlined.

"Unless their attitude changes and they are willing to negotiate a solution with both their private and official creditors at the same time, because bondholders don't want to make concessions unless the IMF does too, chances are that we will have a repeat of what happened 15 years ago ” a generalized default with no negotiated solution for several years.

In that scenario, once again, only the lawyers will make a lot of money," Porzecanski added.

The talks on the debt restructuring are undoubtedly challenging for both sides considering the uncertainty which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, Diego Sanchez-Ancochea, the professor of the political economy of development with the University of Oxford, told Sputnik.

"The negotiation will be hard and the risks of default are significant. I am still hopeful that an agreement can be reached for a couple of reasons. First, the Argentinean government will really want to avoid another default and will have interest in maintaining some access to international markets. Second, the bondholders realize the situation is quite difficult and should be concerned with the problems in other parts of the world. There is no doubt, however, that the negotiations will last until the last minute," Sanchez-Ancochea, who also heads the Oxford Department of International Development, said.

The looming default in Argentina is a sign that the same situation may happen to other developing countries such as South Africa and Brazil, which showcased lackluster economic results in recent years. At the same time, Lebanon has already defaulted on some of its bonds due in March.

Brazil's Economy Ministry said last month that the country's deficit may amount to 7 percent of GDP in 2020. In comparison, the country's deficit last year was below 1 percent. Gleisi Hoffmann, the leader of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), told Sputnik in an interview last week that Brazil may soon face a severe economic recession due to the coronavirus lockdown, ineffective stimulus measures and falling oil prices.

"There is no doubt that a number of countries will face problems in the next few months. In South Africa, for example, interest rates in 10-year bonds rose by 50 percent in April and the gap with US bonds is at a record high. bond yields in at least another 20 emerging economies are 10 percent points higher than comparative US treasuries. This will be just too hard to maintain. Moreover, if a few large countries like South Africa begin facing real problems, the contagion effect could be automatic. There is thus little reason to be optimistic," Sanchez-Ancochea said.

Porzecanski, on the other hand, concluded that both Brazil and South Africa "are not in the same risk category as Argentina, Ecuador, Lebanon, and a number of Caribbean and other African countries which are more likely to default this year or next."