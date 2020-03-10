ANALYSIS - Saudi Oil Price War Retaliates Against Russia But Riyadh Unlikely to Be Main Beneficiary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia's decision to expand oil production and drastically slash prices is targeted against Russia, but they can only benefit China and backfire badly against Riyadh, analysts told Sputnik.

Crude prices slumped by over 30 percent on Monday, their biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War, after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cuts deal last week.

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the effective ruler of Saudi Arabia has bitten off more than he can chew with his sweeping decision to launch the new price war, Gulf Institute Director Professor Ali al-Ahmed said on Monday.

"They cannot do it, especially after they closed off Qatif, where tens of thousands of oil workers live," al-Ahmed said. "Qatif is the backbone of the oil production and they are out, so no way the Saudis can export even what they export now."

Middle East Institute Adjunct Scholar Thomas Lippman agreed that the new policy could only backfire on the Saudi regime.

"[It] looks like another MBS [Mohamed bin Salman] temper tantrum, but it makes no economic sense," Lippman said. "The only beneficiary is China, the biggest buyer of Saudi oil."

Lippman connected the dramatic oil price cuts with the Crown Prince's latest crackdown on other members of the ruling al-Saudi royal family over the past few days.

"Combine this impulsive tampering with the national exchequer with the incarceration of Prince Ahmed [bin Abdelaziz] and MbN [Mohammed bin Nayef] and you're in King Saud territory - bad decisions and princely resentments that probably can't continue," he said.

Prince Ahmed was the last surviving full brother of King Salman, the Crown Prince's father and the father of Prince Nayef bin Ahmed, a former head of Saudi army intelligence who was also reported arrested on Friday.

King Saud bin Abdelaziz ruled Saudi Arabia for eleven years from 1953 to 1964 before being forced out of power and into exile because of his unsuccessful and erratic decision-making.

Analyst and oil industry historian Antonia Juhasz pointed out that the global oil industry and those dependent on it were already in crisis mode before the coronavirus hit.

"There is an oil glut and demand is sputtering," she said.

Concerns over peak oil have been turned on their head in recent years from a debate over when the world would hit peak oil supply to when it will hit peak oil demand, Juhasz, author of The Tyranny of Oil; The Bush Agenda" and "Black Tide: the Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill," said.

"With some expecting that time to come very, very soon: Enter coronavirus, with the demand for oil now cratering," she said.

Those nations whose GDP's remain dependent on oil production were already facing a world attempting to turn away from their products," Juhasz pointed out.

"They have been trying to maintain price by controlling supply. When Russia refused to agree to OPEC's quotas, it greatly undermined that effort. If your nation is dependent on oil production and the price is falling, you must produce more in order to make the same amount of money," she said.

The major oil producing nations were now fighting each other over market share, Juhasz observed.

"Now the nations are fighting over market share: if there's a dwindling market base interested in buying your product - you want to make sure they buy it from you and not the other guy," she said.

The Saudis had reduced the price of their oil in retaliation for Russia's move, and to ensure that their oil was the cheapest on the market, Juhasz explained.

"It's essentially an oil 'fire sale.' The Saudis are threatening to take Russia's market share likely to induce Russia to agree to the quotas. But they're also increasing production so that they make the money they need to in total with a reduced per barrel price," she said.

Cheaper oil also serves another Saudi goal in that it undercuts the dwindling cost of providing wind and solar energy, Juhasz noted.

"Add to that the domestic upheaval in Saudi Arabia and the King's need to ensure that he has the money on hand to support his followers and hold back a coup - and we're in for a wild ride," she said.

The new level of upheaval was probably the future of oil markets, Juhasz warned.