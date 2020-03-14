ANALYSIS - Saudis Trying to Punish Russia for Lack of Oil Production Cuts Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman vastly expanded oil production to collapse global prices in order to punish Russia for its refusal to accept Saudi terms for a price and production agreement, analysts told Sputnik.

Crude prices slumped by over 30 percent on Monday, their biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War, after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cuts deal last week.

Independent Institute Center for Peace and Liberty Director Ivan Eland said the Saudis ordered the oil price cuts to force Russia to accept their terms in a deal that would leave the Desert Kingdom in charge of setting global oil production and prices.

"It is about punishing Russia for lack of a production-limiting agreement and it is also a warning to other producers to get in line," Eland said.

The Saudi production boost was similar to Riyadh's policy that drove down the value of Soviet oil exports in the 1980s, Eland recalled.

"Saudi Arabia did something similar in the mid-1980s for the same reason; the effects were a dramatic drop in oil prices, which was at least one factor in the demise of the Soviet Union," he said.

The move also reflected the weakening of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that the Saudis have led for decades, Eland observed.

"Cartels become unstable when prices decline, because all producers want to produce more to offset declining revenues per unit produced. That is what is happening with the sluggish worldwide demand for oil and the increasing possibility of a global recession because of the COVID-19 [novel coronavirus] outbreak," he said.

These conditions had weakened unity between OPEC member-states and created instead a selfish competition between them to maintain and increase market share, Eland pointed out.

"It is 'every oil producer for themselves' and the Saudis are trying to reassert control over OPEC and its allies," Eland said.

The Saudis also hoped to recoup some of their volume losses through price cuts, Eland suggested.

US political commentator and Professor John Walsh advised Russia to respond to the Saudi price-cutting by turning East and expanding its energy sales to China instead.

"I think Russia has to be very careful not to overextend itself. There is a vast market for petroleum in China and a friendly buyer," Walsh said.

Russia was in a position to benefit from the still strong pro-Russian sentiment in China that saw Moscow as a long-time loyal friend against the economic and imperial intrigues of other nations around the world, Walsh added.