Analysts Expect Japan's GDP To Increase By At Least 15 Percent In Third Quarter - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:48 PM

Analysts Expect Japan's GDP to Increase by at Least 15 Percent in Third Quarter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Analysts have predicted that the Japanese GDP for the July-to-September period will increase by at least 15 percent following a serious economic decline caused by the pandemic, which will eclipse the previous record 12-percent growth registered in 1980, the NHK reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, ten private-sector research institutes have predicted that the Japanese economy will expand by at least 15 percent, while one institute has stated that the GDP's growth will exceed 25 percent. The analysts all expect the growth in the third quarter to beat the 1980 record of 12 percent.

NHK added that, though the predicted GDP growth was relatively high in percentage terms, it would not allow Japan's economy to recover from the contraction of 28.1 percent caused in the two previous quarters by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Japan resulted in a rapid decrease in domestic consumption, the country's export and led to the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which had a negative impact on Japan's economic development.

According to the World Health Organization, Japan has confirmed 101,813 COVID-19 cases, with 1,744 deaths. The country reported 667 new cases over the past 24 hours.

