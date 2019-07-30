UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANA's April-June Net Profit Falls On Rising Costs, Tax

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:23 PM

ANA's April-June net profit falls on rising costs, tax

Major Japanese air carrier ANA Holdings said Tuesday its first quarter net profit fell by almost 30 percent on rising costs and a higher tax burden, despite increased sales

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Major Japanese air carrier ANA Holdings said Tuesday its first quarter net profit fell by almost 30 percent on rising costs and a higher tax burden, despite increased sales.

The firm said its net profit for the three months to June dropped 29.1 percent to 11.4 billion Yen ($105 million).

Operating profit fell 19.4 percent to 16.2 billion yen, while sales rose 3.2 percent to 500.5 billion yen.

The company cited "an increase in operating expenses" as well as rising "tax expenses" as factors driving down its profit figures.

The group's mainstay air transportation segment enjoyed higher sales with demand boosted by an extended Japanese early summer holiday season, the company said.

But the quarter's operating income slipped as the company faced higher costs as it prepares for the expansion of arrival and departure slots in airports across the greater Tokyo region, ANA said.

It also experienced lower cargo demand for carrying goods from Japan to China and to North America "because of slowing economic activity on the back of US-China trade frictions," ANA said.

ANA kept its annual forecasts: a net profit of 108 billion yen, an operating profit of 165 billion yen and sales of 2,150 billion yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Tokyo Japan June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Budget 2019-20 resembles historic financial plans: ..

12 seconds ago

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s car stolen ..

9 minutes ago

Surge in false online videos of Chinese military c ..

2 minutes ago

Plastic junk spawns desert island disaster in Paci ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan soldier killed two US troops: official

2 minutes ago

Chinese media slam Australian 'hypocrisy' over dop ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.