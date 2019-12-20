Andrew Bailey named as Bank of England governor

Britain's finance minister on Friday named Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority regulator, as governor of the Bank of England to guide it through Brexit

"I am delighted to announce that the next governor of the Bank of England will be Andrew Bailey.

.. Without question, he is the right person to lead the bank as we forge a new future outside the EU," said finance minister Sajid Javid, adding he will succeed Mark Carney on March 16.