Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Andrew Dagleish Commends Measures Of Economic Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Andrew Dagleish commends measures of economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dagleish Wednesday commended the measures being undertaken by the incumbent government for economic stability and offered all possible help from the 'British Government' for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic crisis.

The Acting British High Commissioner called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed the current macroeconomic situation of the world as well as Pakistan.

The Finance Minister also briefed the envoy on the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund and apprised the overall economic outlook of the country.

The Finance Minister briefed the envoy on pragmatic policies and programs of the government being taken in terms of revenue generation and bringing economic stability and growth.

The High Commissioner commended the practical measures being undertaken by the present government and offered all possible help from the British Government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic crisis. The Finance Minister appreciated the British Acting High Commissioner for his cooperation and support.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division also attended in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Ishaq Dar Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

46 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

46 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

46 minutes ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

46 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.