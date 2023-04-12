Andrew Dagleish commends measures of economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dagleish Wednesday commended the measures being undertaken by the incumbent government for economic stability and offered all possible help from the 'British Government' for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic crisis.

The Acting British High Commissioner called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed the current macroeconomic situation of the world as well as Pakistan.

The Finance Minister also briefed the envoy on the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund and apprised the overall economic outlook of the country.

The Finance Minister briefed the envoy on pragmatic policies and programs of the government being taken in terms of revenue generation and bringing economic stability and growth.

The High Commissioner commended the practical measures being undertaken by the present government and offered all possible help from the British Government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic crisis. The Finance Minister appreciated the British Acting High Commissioner for his cooperation and support.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division also attended in the meeting.