Andrew Mitchell expresses deep grief over deaths in Greece boat incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Britain's Minister of State, Andrew Mitchell on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of a huge number of Pakistani citizens in the recent boat capsizing incident in Greece.

He conveyed condolences in a virtual meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude for receiving the condolences and voiced that illegal human trafficking has become a major issue worldwide and needs to be curtailed at the earliest.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also apprised Andrew Mitchell about the progress on IMF talks with Pakistan on the 9th review.

He informed that Pakistan has completed all prior actions in time and is making continuous progress in terms of major economic indicators.

He also informed Andrew Mitchell about the pragmatic economic decisions being taken by the incumbent government under difficult economic circumstances and measures the government has proposed to uplift the social and economic well-being of the masses through the recent budget.

Andrew Mitchell acknowledged that the government of Pakistan has been vigilant in bringing economic stability through various policy reforms.

He also assured of continuous support and assistance of the British Government to Pakistan.