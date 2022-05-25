UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 02:43 PM

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a drive against anti social elements seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested an accused in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a drive against anti social elements seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested an accused in separate actions.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh on Wednesday, ANF Police Station Korangi intercepted various parcels at the offices of private courier companies and recovered heroin and suspicious material booked for abroad.

From three separate parcels booked for UK, about 280 grams of heroin concealed in 3 ladies suits, 850 grams of heroin concealed in 10 pairs of gloves and 700 grams heroin concealed tactfully in ladies suits were recovered.

While from another parcel booked for Australia 14.600 grams of suspicious material, tactfully absorbed in 11 books, was recovered.

ANF PS Gulshan Iqbal intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist near Katti Pahari, Usman Ghani Colony and recovered 4kg hashish from his possession. Arrested identified as Ahmed Shah was a member of an inter-provincial drug racket.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Australia Police Station Drugs United Kingdom Gulshan Korangi Usman Ghani From

Recent Stories

China further lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid ..

China further lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests

6 minutes ago
 Imran wants bloodshed to keep alive his dwindling ..

Imran wants bloodshed to keep alive his dwindling politics: MPA Ikhtiar Wali

6 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Corridors to ..

Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Corridors to Unlock Ukraine's Sea Ports - D ..

6 minutes ago
 India to Limit Sugar Exports to 10Mln Tons From Ju ..

India to Limit Sugar Exports to 10Mln Tons From June-October - Gov't

6 minutes ago
 More than 60 Australian species face extinction wi ..

More than 60 Australian species face extinction within 20 years: study

10 minutes ago
 Gunman kills 19 children, two teachers at Texas el ..

Gunman kills 19 children, two teachers at Texas elementary school

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.