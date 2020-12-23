ANF vows to make society drug-free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Fourth Commander Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Brig. Rashid Minhas on Wednesday vowed to make the society drug-free.

Talking to business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he added that drug addicts had no future and it was prime duty of all segments of society to eradicate drug usage. Anti-Narcotics Force is meant to guide and help the business community instead of creating troubles for them, he maintained.

Brig. Rashid Minhas called for joint efforts to save people from the menace of drug. He said that all segments of society would have to play their role to prevent individuals from addiction and use of drugs.

He said that government had put in place stringent measures to contain the flow of drugs. The ANF is a principal agency in Pakistan for combating supply and demand reduction of narcotic drugs that enter Pakistan, he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that LCCI members were facing some issues pertaining to Anti-Narcotics Department. "We understand that Anti-Narcotics Force has listed down various chemicals whose trade cannot be allowed freely in the market fearing that these can be used for making explosive items", he said and added that Sulphuric Acid was commonly used in most of the industries.

Due to some reasons, Narcotics Controls Bureau included Sulphuric Acid into restricted items some five or six years ago.

He said that LCCI members associated with the chemical sector are firmly of the view that Sulphuric Acid cannot be used in explosives or drugs. They have a plea that India and Saudi Arabia have removed this chemical from the list of hazardous chemicals and Pakistan should also do the same.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that terms and conditions required to be completed for obtaining NOC are difficult to fulfill for traders. If the traders do not follow the terms & conditions, it is considered non-bailable offense along with imprisonment and fine, he said adding the procedure should made easy.

He said that due to these extra regulatory controls, the export of Sulphuric Acid to Afghanistan and middle Easthas also decreased. These restrictions are creating problems for manufacturers as well.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.