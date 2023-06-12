UrduPoint.com

Anglo-Australian Metals Giant To Invest $1.1Bln To Expand Aluminum Smelter In Quebec

Published June 12, 2023

Anglo-Australian metals and mining giant Rio Tinto will invest $1.1 billion to expand its aluminium smelter in Quebec and has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian government on supply chains for low-carbon minerals and critical minerals, the company said on Monday

"Rio Tinto will invest $1.1 billion (CAN$1.4 billion) to expand its state-of-the-art AP60 aluminium smelter equipped with low-carbon technology at Complexe Jonquière in Canada. The total investment includes up to $113 million (CAN$150 million) of financial support from the Quebec government," the company said in a statement.

The investment will add 96 new AP60 pots, which will increase capacity by 160,000 metric tonnes of Primary aluminium a year, enough to produce 400,000 electric vehicles.

The new addition will take the number of AP60 pots to 134, enough for a total annual production capacity of 220,000 metric tonnes. The first units are set to be commissioned in mid-2026 and be fully operational by the end of that year.

Rio Tinto's investment in its Jonquiere Complex comes as the company plans to phase out potrooms at the Arvida smelter on the same site starting 2024.

The company added that throughout the construction process, around 1,000 jobs will be created, of which 100 will be permanent.

