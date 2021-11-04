Angola aims to produce 9.1 mln carats diamonds in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUANDA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Angolan mining companies are working to achieve the goal of producing 9.1 million carats of diamonds in 2021, Jose Ganga Junior, CEO of the National Diamond Company of Angola (Endiama), said Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference, Ganga Junior announced Angola has produced more than 7 million carats of diamonds from January to September this year, and Endiama's sales have surpassed 1 billion U.S. Dollars.

"We are working exactly to fulfill this goal, despite the adversities we have had since last year, when we had to reduce some mining operations, but we managed to resist," Ganga Junior said.

The executive added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic there has been an increase in the volume of diamond activities.