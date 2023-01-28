Angola diamond export totaled 1.95 bln USD in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUANDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) Diamond export generated revenue of 1.95 billion U.S. dollars for Angola in 2022, with an annual increase of 1.38 percent, an official of the country's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas has revealed.

Out of the total of 8.

83 million carats exported last year, the main destinations were the United Arab Emirates, accounting for 67.91 percent, followed by Belgium with 21.25 percent, and China with 10.82 percent, the Director of Studies, Planning and Statistics Office of the ministry Alexandre Garrett said Friday in the 2022 Year Review on the performance and outlook for the diamond segment.