UrduPoint.com

Angola Expects To Raise Over 20 Mln USD In Rough Diamond Auction

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:38 PM

Angola expects to raise over 20 mln USD in rough diamond auction

Angola expects to raise more than 20 million U.S. dollars in its fourth rough diamond auction to be held exclusively online on Nov. 15-30

LUANDA, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Angola expects to raise more than 20 million U.S. Dollars in its fourth rough diamond auction to be held exclusively online on Nov. 15-30.

The bidding will focus on six special stones from Lulo Mine, and several baskets of stones from Catoca Mine, the Angolan National Diamond Trading Company (SODIAM) said in a statement on Sunday.

In the third auction in June 2021, the company collected around 56.6 million dollars from tenders for special diamond stones.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to hold auctions in 2020, SODIAM said. The first and second diamond auctions took place in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Angola June Sunday 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Ex-CJP Nisar rejects claim of former GB top judge ..

Ex-CJP Nisar rejects claim of former GB top judge M Shamim

22 minutes ago
 Lao gov't issues guidelines on self-isolation for ..

Lao gov't issues guidelines on self-isolation for mild COVID-19 infections

4 minutes ago
 Minsk Does Not Want Any Border Conflicts - Lukashe ..

Minsk Does Not Want Any Border Conflicts - Lukashenko

4 minutes ago
 Angolan Ambassador Not Ruling Moscow Hosting 2022 ..

Angolan Ambassador Not Ruling Moscow Hosting 2022 Russia-Africa Summit

4 minutes ago
 Angola Intends to Discuss Possible Delivery of Rus ..

Angola Intends to Discuss Possible Delivery of Russian Aircraft With Moscow - Di ..

16 minutes ago
 Murderers of Muhammad Zada Agrawal arrested: DC Ma ..

Murderers of Muhammad Zada Agrawal arrested: DC Malakand

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.