Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agriculture, Truck Production - President

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Angola invites Russian companies to invest in the African country's economy, including in mining, agricultural industries and truck manufacturing, President Joao Lourenco told Sputnik in an interview.

"We invite Russian investors to invest in Angola, in almost all areas, which are of interest to them ...

They are free to invest in all areas in agriculture and other different industries," Lourenco said after the Russia-Africa Summit.

For example, the president noted that Russia's mining and heavy truck industries were very well developed.

"That is why we invite Russia to invest in any of these industries," he said.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from Wednesday-Thursday.

