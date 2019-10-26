UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angola Invites Russia To Invest In Mining, Agriculture, Truck Production - President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agriculture, Truck Production - President

Angola invites Russian companies to invest in the African country's economy, including in mining, agricultural industries and truck manufacturing, President Joao Lourenco told Sputnik in an interview

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Angola invites Russian companies to invest in the African country's economy, including in mining, agricultural industries and truck manufacturing, President Joao Lourenco told Sputnik in an interview.

"We invite Russian investors to invest in Angola, in almost all areas, which are of interest to them ...

They are free to invest in all areas in agriculture and other different industries," Lourenco said after the Russia-Africa Summit.

For example, the president noted that Russia's mining and heavy truck industries were very well developed.

"That is why we invite Russia to invest in any of these industries," he said.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from Wednesday-Thursday.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Agriculture Sochi Angola Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

1 hour ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

3 minutes ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

7 minutes ago

Gazprom Plans to Complete Filling TurkStream's 1st ..

7 minutes ago

Opelka fires 31 aces on way to Basel semi-finals

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls on All Sides in Lebanon to Show Res ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.