Angola Ready to Bypass Sanctions to Preserve Cooperation With Moscow - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Angola is prepared to search for ways to bypass anti-Russian sanctions, if necessary, in order to maintain cooperation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I have talked with Angolan government officials, they all understand what is going on and have said: 'we will be looking for alternative paths and using them where necessary.' I believe this has grounds, real opportunities for sidestepping the sanctions," Tararov said.

The ambassador noted that the cooperation between Russia and Angola cannot be threatened by the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Moscow and that the Angolans are interested in developing bilateral economic cooperation.

EU member states and several countries outside the bloc have sanctioned Russia for starting a military operation in Ukraine, which was at the request of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The European Union is now drafting its sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which, according to reports, may contain an oil embargo.