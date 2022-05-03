UrduPoint.com

Angola Ready To Bypass Sanctions To Preserve Cooperation With Moscow - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Angola Ready to Bypass Sanctions to Preserve Cooperation With Moscow - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Angola is prepared to search for ways to bypass anti-Russian sanctions, if necessary, in order to maintain cooperation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I have talked with Angolan government officials, they all understand what is going on and have said: 'we will be looking for alternative paths and using them where necessary.' I believe this has grounds, real opportunities for sidestepping the sanctions," Tararov said.

The ambassador noted that the cooperation between Russia and Angola cannot be threatened by the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Moscow and that the Angolans are interested in developing bilateral economic cooperation.

EU member states and several countries outside the bloc have sanctioned Russia for starting a military operation in Ukraine, which was at the request of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The European Union is now drafting its sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which, according to reports, may contain an oil embargo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened European Union Oil Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Angola May All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

7 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

16 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

16 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

16 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.