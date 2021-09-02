UrduPoint.com

Angola Registers Over 4 Bln USD In Project Investment Since Aug.2018

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:03 PM

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug.2018

Angola registered a total of 396 projects from August 2018 to July 2021, budgeted at 4.2 billion U.S. dollars, the country's Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) said in a statement on Wednesday

LUANDA, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Angola registered a total of 396 projects from August 2018 to July 2021, budgeted at 4.2 billion U.S. Dollars, the country's Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investments, which came from 48 countries, are expected to hire 27,778 domestic and 2,214 foreign workers, the AIPEX said.

The agency said a total of 171 projects linked to the industry sector are expected to attract 1.9 billion U.S. dollars, and 86 projects linked to the trade sector will draw an estimated investment of 152 million dollars, while 83 projects linked to the services sector will get around 335 million dollars.

There are 18 agricultural projects valued at 219 million dollars, nine construction projects estimated at 686 million dollars, eight fishery projects valued at 132 million dollars, five tourism projects worth 31 million dollars, the APIEX added.

The AIPEX said the projects are expected to be implemented in all provinces of the country, with 314 projects in Luanda.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Luanda Angola July August 2018 All From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE is approaching food security with an innovativ ..

UAE is approaching food security with an innovative, sustainable mindset: Sara A ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

4 minutes ago
 Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on soc ..

Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on social media

6 minutes ago
 New Afghan Government Will Have No Female Minister ..

New Afghan Government Will Have No Female Ministers - Taliban

17 seconds ago
 PAF releases third episode of Defence Day document ..

PAF releases third episode of Defence Day documentary

19 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro expands Franchises in Paki ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro expands Franchises in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.