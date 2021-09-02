UrduPoint.com

Angola Registers Over 4 Bln USD In Project Investment Since Aug. 2018

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:12 PM

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

Angola registered a total of 396 projects from August 2018 to July 2021, budgeted at 4.2 billion U.S. dollars, the country's Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) said in a statement on Thursday

LUANDA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Angola registered a total of 396 projects from August 2018 to July 2021, budgeted at 4.2 billion U.S. Dollars, the country's Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) said in a statement on Thursday.

The investments, which came from 48 countries, are expected to hire 27,778 domestic and 2,214 foreign workers, the AIPEX said.

The agency said a total of 171 projects linked to the industry sector are expected to attract 1.9 billion U.S. dollars, and 86 projects linked to the trade sector will draw an estimated investment of 152 million dollars, while 83 projects linked to the services sector will get around 335 million dollars.

There are 18 agricultural projects valued at 219 million dollars, nine construction projects estimated at 686 million dollars, eight fishery projects valued at 132 million dollars, five tourism projects worth 31 million dollars, the APIEX added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Angola July August 2018 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

9 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

1 minute ago
 Kyrgyz president discusses regional cooperation wi ..

Kyrgyz president discusses regional cooperation with CSTO secretary general

1 minute ago
 Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ..

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport 'as soon as possible'

6 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 14,956 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports 14,956 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Russia Forced to Take Countermeasures If Ukraine J ..

Russia Forced to Take Countermeasures If Ukraine Joins NATO - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.