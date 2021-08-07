UrduPoint.com

Angola To Participate In Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:33 PM

Angola to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

Angola is planning to invest about 10 million U.S. dollars to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai, an Angolan official said here on Saturday

LUANDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Angola is planning to invest about 10 million U.S. Dollars to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai, an Angolan official said here on Saturday.

During the expo, Angola would participate in five areas -- education, employment, new industries, financial capital and governance, said Albina Assis, Angola's national commissioner for the expo.

"There is great expectation in attracting investment to Angola.

We are facing a great business opportunity, which is why we are counting on the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) to achieve the best results," she told a press conference.

The objective of Angola's participation in the event is to promote the country, its people, culture and attract investments in different areas, she said.

During the event, Angola would hold several business forums in a bid to attract foreign investment, she added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Education Dubai Assis Angola 2020 Event Best Million Employment

Recent Stories

Russia Records 22,320 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,320 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

9 seconds ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan submits a resolutio ..

Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan submits a resolution to UN office in Tokyo on Kas ..

10 seconds ago
 NAB arrests fake property dealer

NAB arrests fake property dealer

15 seconds ago
 Govt urged to decide pending cases before FPCCI pr ..

Govt urged to decide pending cases before FPCCI presidential election

8 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Korda weathers storm to complete US Olympic golf d ..

Korda weathers storm to complete US Olympic golf double

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.