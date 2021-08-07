Angola to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUANDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Angola is planning to invest about 10 million U.S. Dollars to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai, an Angolan official said here on Saturday.

During the expo, Angola would participate in five areas -- education, employment, new industries, financial capital and governance, said Albina Assis, Angola's national commissioner for the expo.

"There is great expectation in attracting investment to Angola.

We are facing a great business opportunity, which is why we are counting on the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) to achieve the best results," she told a press conference.

The objective of Angola's participation in the event is to promote the country, its people, culture and attract investments in different areas, she said.

During the event, Angola would hold several business forums in a bid to attract foreign investment, she added.