Angola's Oil Exports Revenue Reaches 7.2 Bln USD In Q3

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Revenue from Angola's oil exports reached 7.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the third quarter (Q3), an official said Thursday.

The country exported a total of 98.6 million barrels of crude oil in Q3, said Angolan Secretary of State for Oil and Gas Jose Alexandre Barroso.

The amount of crude oil exported in Q3 "represents an increase of approximately 0.58 percent compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 10.38 percent compared to the same period of 2020," Barroso said.China is one of the destinations for Angola's oil exports, according to the official.

