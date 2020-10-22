Ankara Rejects Demand by Egypt, Cyprus, Greece to Stop Drilling Activity in Mediterranean

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected the demand to stop geological exploration in the disputed shelf areas in the eastern Mediterranean, adopted at the trilateral summit of Egypt, Greece and Cyprus.

Earlier this week, the leaders of Egypt, Greece and Cyprus held the trilateral summit in Nicosia and demanded from Turkey to stop geological exploration in the exclusive economic zones of Greece and Cyprus.

"We completely reject the statement following the Egypt-Greece-Cyprus summit, which contains unfounded accusations against our country as it was at the previous meetings of the three countries. The true intentions of these countries are revealed each time when their statements, which are said to be aimed at 'supporting peace, stability and cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean,' target our country," the statement said.

The eastern Mediterranean has become a flashpoint in regional tensions after the discovery of large underwater gas reserves. Turkey has played a proactive role, claiming territorial rights over vast swathes of waters, drawing up deals with Libya and increasing prospecting around the divided island of Cyprus, and thus provoking a plethora of criticism from European nations.

Tensions between Turkey and Greece, in particular, escalated in August after Greece and Egypt had signed a maritime deal on an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara then slammed the agreement as "null and void," saying that Athens and Cairo share no sea border, and claimed that the area of the EEZ was in fact located on Turkey's continental shelf. The Greece-Egypt deal prompted Turkey to resume seismic research in eastern Mediterranean.