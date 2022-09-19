Ankara Says Agreement to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles to Come Into Force in Near Future

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The agreement on payment for 25% of Russian gas supplied to Turkey in rubles will come into force in the near future, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand last week.

The parties agreed to pay for 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey in rubles and settled the problems that had occurred during the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

"Turkey will pay for 25% of the natural gas purchased from Russia in rubles. The corresponding agreement will come into force in the near future. The fact that Turkey will buy gas from Russia in rubles instead of Dollars will reduce the need for dollars and reduce costs," Donmez said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.