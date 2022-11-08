Ankara Says Gas Hub Distribution Center Under Russian Project Will Be Located in Thrace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The gas distribution center in Turkey within the framework of the hub project proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be located in Thrace, in the European part of the country, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.

The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

"Yes, we decided that the gas distribution center will be located in Thrace, this is the most convenient place," Donmez said in an interview with state news channel TRT Haber.