ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea of moving gas transit from the Nord Stream gas pipelines to the Black Sea and Turkey is "technically possible" and should be studied in detail, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

"I think that this proposal by Vladimir Putin should be studied in detail, it is technically possible," Donmeuz said at the Russian Energy Week forum.