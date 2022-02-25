UrduPoint.com

Ankara Says Russian Gas Supplies To Turkey Not Affected By Situation Around Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Ankara Says Russian Gas Supplies to Turkey Not Affected by Situation Around Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) There are no problems with Russian gas supplies to Turkey due to the situation in Ukraine, but prices may rise, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

"There are certain agreements with Gazprom, everything goes according to the contract, there are no problems with deliveries," Donmez told the TGRT Haber broadcaster.

The situation around Ukraine, however, may affect prices for gas, the minister said, noting that "prices may increase."

