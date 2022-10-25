Ankara Says Started Fulfilling Its Obligations Under Gas Hub Project With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement over the creation of a gas hub, and Ankara has already begun to do its part of the work, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

"First, we will look at our part of the job. We started it. Friends work in Botas, Epias. We have always had the goal of becoming a gas and trade center ... an agreement has been reached regarding negotiations. First, we need to finish the work on our side," Donmez told reporters.