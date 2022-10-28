UrduPoint.com

Ankara To Ensure Flow Of Russian Gas To EU Through TurkStream Pipeline - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Ankara to Ensure Flow of Russian Gas to EU Through TurkStream Pipeline - Erdogan

Ankara will ensure the distribution of Russian gas to Europe through the TurkStream pipeline, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Ankara will ensure the distribution of Russian gas to Europe through the TurkStream pipeline, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"Hopefully, we will distribute the natural gas coming from Russia through Turkiye to Europe as TurkStream," Erdogan said during a keynote speech on the upcoming centennial of the republic, Anadolu news agency reported.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

This is three times less than what four lines of Nord Stream 1 and 2 would have delivered. Before the October attacks, Nord Stream 1 carried 55 bcm of gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Erdogan said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Kazakhstan in mid-October that the two countries would build a gas distribution center on the Turkish territory. This would offset the shortfall of Russian gas supplies to Northern Europe and turn Turkey into a European gas hub, replacing Germany.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Ankara Kazakhstan Hub Tayyip Erdogan October Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Trump Wishes Musk 'Lot of Luck' at Twitter But Pro ..

Trump Wishes Musk 'Lot of Luck' at Twitter But Promised to Stay on Truth Social ..

52 seconds ago
 Professional group's candidate win highest vote fo ..

Professional group's candidate win highest vote for SCBAP president slot

54 seconds ago
 Two held for mob lynching of employees of cellular ..

Two held for mob lynching of employees of cellular company

55 seconds ago
 Abid Zuberi wins SCBAP elections

Abid Zuberi wins SCBAP elections

56 seconds ago
 Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Charged With Attempt ..

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Charged With Attempted Homicide, Motive Unknown - ..

39 minutes ago
 Over 52,000 new teachers recruited in Sindh to add ..

Over 52,000 new teachers recruited in Sindh to address shortage of teachers

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.