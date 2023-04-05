Ankara to Introduce Gas Discounts to Mark Start of New Supplies From Black Sea - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Turkish authorities are planning to introduce discounts on gas for the general public at a ceremony on April 20 in connection with the start of supplies from the Black Sea gas reserves to the national distribution system, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The introduction of Black Sea gas into Turkey's national distribution network will ensure the country's gas security, the Sabah newspaper reported, adding that good news about the discounts would be announced directly by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The authorities are reportedly considering four formulas for providing gas discounts to the population. The first option provides for granting 100 cubic meters of gas at a time as a gift to all citizens, while the second option is a 15% discount on gas in residential buildings.

The third formula provides for free monthly distribution of 25 cubic meters of gas to citizens for its use in the kitchen and bathroom for eight months until the end of 2023, and the last option is to provide gas free of charge in April, the newspaper reported.

In 2020, Turkey discovered a large Black Sea gas field, later named Sakarya, whose reserves are estimated at 540 billion cubic meters. Ankara also discovered a new gas reserve off its Black Sea coast late last year. Together with the revised deposits at the Sakarya field, the country's offshore gas reserves stand at 710 billion cubic meters, an equivalent of $1 trillion on the global market.