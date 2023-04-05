Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ankara To Introduce Gas Discounts To Mark Start Of New Supplies From Black Sea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Ankara to Introduce Gas Discounts to Mark Start of New Supplies From Black Sea - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Turkish authorities are planning to introduce discounts on gas for the general public at a ceremony on April 20 in connection with the start of supplies from the Black Sea gas reserves to the national distribution system, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The introduction of Black Sea gas into Turkey's national distribution network will ensure the country's gas security, the Sabah newspaper reported, adding that good news about the discounts would be announced directly by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The authorities are reportedly considering four formulas for providing gas discounts to the population. The first option provides for granting 100 cubic meters of gas at a time as a gift to all citizens, while the second option is a 15% discount on gas in residential buildings.

The third formula provides for free monthly distribution of 25 cubic meters of gas to citizens for its use in the kitchen and bathroom for eight months until the end of 2023, and the last option is to provide gas free of charge in April, the newspaper reported.

In 2020, Turkey discovered a large Black Sea gas field, later named Sakarya, whose reserves are estimated at 540 billion cubic meters. Ankara also discovered a new gas reserve off its Black Sea coast late last year. Together with the revised deposits at the Sakarya field, the country's offshore gas reserves stand at 710 billion cubic meters, an equivalent of $1 trillion on the global market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Sakarya Ankara Tayyip Erdogan April Gas 2020 Market Media All From Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

21 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

27 minutes ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.