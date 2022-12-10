Ankara, Washington Discuss Maritime Traffic in Turkish Straits - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Washington and Ankara have discussed the situation with the traffic jam in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, with Turkey insisting on the necessity of insurance for oil tankers, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Monday, The Financial Times newspaper reported, citing oil traders, that a traffic jam from oil tankers formed off the coast of Turkey after Ankara introduced restrictions on oil prices from Russia due to requirements to provide insurance data.

"Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal had a telephone conversation with US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. During the conversation, Ambassador Onal drew attention to the need to provide Turkish authorities with confirmation letters from insurance companies for oil tankers planning to pass through the Turkish straits, following a statement by Protection and Indemnity (P&I) companies that P&I insurance for tankers carrying Russian oil above the ceiling price would be invalid," the source said.

According to the source, the Turkish side also stressed the importance of security of navigation, life, property and the environment in the Bosporus Strait.

On December 1, Turkey started requiring from oil shippers crossing the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I). On Monday, media reported that some 19 oil tankers were stuck in the Turkish straits after new restrictions that had gone into effect as part of the collective West's price cap on Russian oil.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the European Union announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance for Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. The restrictions are due to come into force in December this year for seaborne imports of Russian crude and in 2023 for petroleum products.