Open Menu

Ankara's Embargo On Olive Oil Exports To Cost Turkey $220Mln - Statistical Institute

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Ankara's Embargo on Olive Oil Exports to Cost Turkey $220Mln - Statistical Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Turkey's embargo on olive oil exports will cost the country about $220 million, while Spanish, US and Italian consumers will suffer the most, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) seen by Sputnik on Sunday.

On August 1, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced that the country had suspended olive oil exports until November 1 due to the global price hike and because Spain and Italy were processing Turkish olive oil and selling it to third countries.

Most olive oil producers faced a collapse in production in 2022-2023, the International Olive Council said. While Spain and Portugal fared worse, Turkey increased production to 380,000 tonnes in the period, up from 235,000 tonnes the previous year, the data showed.

Spain was the largest importer of olive oil this year, increasing its average monthly purchases 29-fold to $33.7 million from $1.2 million in the first half of last year. The United States was second, increasing its average monthly imports in monetary terms by 4.2 times, from $5.1 million to $21.2 million. The third most important destination was Italy, where purchases increased 403 times from $12,100 to $4.9 million, according to the data.

Other major importers of Turkish olive oil in the first half of this year were Japan, which purchased products worth an average of $2.6 million per month, Saudi Arabia ($1.7 million) and Morocco ($1.5 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Turkey Oil Price Spain Italy Portugal Japan United States Saudi Arabia Morocco August November Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

27 minutes ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business