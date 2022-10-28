Annual Consumer Price Growth in Spain Down to 7.3% in Oct, Lowest Since Jan - Statistics

The estimated annual increase of the consumer price index (CPI) in Spain has slowed down accounting for 7.3% in October, which is the lowest since January, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The estimated annual increase of the consumer price index (CPI) in Spain has slowed down accounting for 7.3% in October, which is the lowest since January, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

"The annual change in the flash estimate of the CPI stands at 7.3% in October, more than one and a half point below than the registered in September," the institute said.

The development was due to a slight decrease in electricity prices and, to a lesser extent, gas prices, the INE added.

Such an increase of the CPI in October would be the lowest recorded in 2022 since January when consumer prices rose by 6.

1% in annual terms, according to the INE. Since February 2022, Spain's annual increase of consumer prices has never fallen below 8%.

In July, the INE recorded the highest annual inflation since 1984 that reached 10.8%, with rising electricity prices being the main reason for overall increase.

Many European countries have been facing accelerating inflation, exacerbated by the military conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia.