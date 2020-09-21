Annual election of PSRMA held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association (PSRMA) held its annual elections for the term of 2020-21 at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), here on Monday.

According to LCCI spokesperson, Amir Ali Kazani was elected Chairman while Shaban Khalid Senior Vice Chairman, Sufi Muhammad Azeem Vice Chairman Lahore Circle, Ali Asghar Barbrawala Vice Chairman Karachi Circle of the association were elected.

Speaking at the 59th annual general meeting of PSRMA, Amir Ali Kazani said Import Trade price value of Re-Rollable scrap was in excess by 140 Dollar per metric ton than actual value which should be re-valued at actual import value.

The Chairman urged that Turnover tax should be reduced to 0.50% for the next three years, adding the requirement of CNIC for Rs.100,000 and above sales should be deferred till June 2022. He demanded that the issues being faced by PSRMA should be resolved immediately.

Members of the Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association (PSRMA) said they hoped that the newly elected officials would work hard to address all issues being faced by the PSRMA.