UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In Australia Hit 7.3% Over 9 Months Of 2022 - Statistics Bureau

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Annual Inflation in Australia Hit 7.3% Over 9 Months of 2022 - Statistics Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Annual inflation in Australia reached 7.3% in September, which is record high since 1990, with the Consumer price Index (CPI) accounting for 1.8% in the third quarter of 2022 alone, according to the data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released on Wednesday.

"This quarter's increase matches that of last quarter and is lower than the 2.1 per cent result in March quarter this year. All three results ... underlie the highest annual increase in the CPI since 1990," Program Manager of Prices at the ABS Michelle Marquardt said in a statement.

According to the ABS, housing, gas, furniture as well as food products are major contributors to the rise in prices in the third quarter, with gas prices increasing by as much as 11% in July-September.

 Over the past 9 months of 2022, the highest growth of the CPI was recorded among prices for new dwellings and automotive fuel, as they went up by 20.7% and 18%, respectively, the bureau noted.

Since the beginning of the year, many countries, including Australia, have been facing accelerating inflation, caused in part by Western sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Russia Price March September Gas All From Housing

Recent Stories

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

1 hour ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

1 hour ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

2 hours ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.