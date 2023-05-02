UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In Euro Area Accelerates To 7% From 6.9% In April - Eurostat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Euro zone's annual inflation reached 7% in April, growing from 6.9% in the previous month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Tuesday.

Food, alcohol and tobacco, which are the main components of inflation in the euro area, had the highest annual rate, slowing down to 13.6%, compared to 15.5% in March, according to Eurostat's forecast. prices for non-energy industrial goods grew by 6.

2 in year-on-year, while services and energy became 5.2% and 2.5% more expensive.

The highest inflation was registered in Latvia - 15% in annual terms, compared to 17.2 in March. Belgium, apart from Luxembourg with its 2.7% rate, enjoyed the lowest price surge of 3.3% year-on-year.

Eurostat's expectation coincided with the forecast of analysts polled by the DailyFX portal.

Full data, with revised and adjusted figures, on inflation in the euro area will be released on May 17.

