Annual Inflation In Euro Area In October Increases To 4.1% - Eurostat Preliminary Estimate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:12 PM

The annual inflation in the Euro area accelerated to 4.1% in October, a record increase since July 2008, European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday in its preliminary estimate

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 4.1% in October 2021, up from 3.

4% in September according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union ... energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (23.5%, compared with 17.6% in September), followed by services (2.1%, compared with 1.7% in September), non-energy industrial goods (2.0%, compared with 2.1% in September) and food, alcohol & tobacco (2.0%, stable compared with September)," Eurostat said.

