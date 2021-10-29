Annual Inflation in Euro Area in October Increases to 4.1% - Eurostat Preliminary Estimate

The annual inflation in the Euro area accelerated to 4.1% in October, a record increase since July 2008, European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday in its preliminary estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The annual inflation in the Euro area accelerated to 4.1% in October, a record increase since July 2008, European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday in its preliminary estimate.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 4.1% in October 2021, up from 3.

4% in September according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union ... energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (23.5%, compared with 17.6% in September), followed by services (2.1%, compared with 1.7% in September), non-energy industrial goods (2.0%, compared with 2.1% in September) and food, alcohol & tobacco (2.0%, stable compared with September)," Eurostat said.