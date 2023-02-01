UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In Euro Area Slows Down To 8.5% From 9.2% In December - Eurostat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Annual Inflation in Euro Area Slows Down to 8.5% From 9.2% in December - Eurostat

Annual inflation in 20 eurozone countries has slowed down to 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December, according to a preliminary estimate by the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Annual inflation in 20 eurozone countries has slowed down to 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December, according to a preliminary estimate by the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, released on Wednesday.

Analysts questioned by the DailyFX portal expected the inflation rate to drop to 9%.

The annual rate for energy prices decreased in January to 17.2% from 25.5% a month earlier. food prices rose by 14.1% in January year-on-year, having increased by 13.8% in December. The inflation rate for non-energy industrial goods and services amounted to 6.

9% annually, and 4.2% in January. In December reports, the figures stood at 6.4% and 4.4%, respectively.

In January 2022, the annual consumer price index in the euro area was 5.1%.

The base annual inflation remained stable at 5.2%, while analysts predicted a slight decrease to 5.1%.

The monthly inflation rate, according to the estimate, shrunk by 0.4% in January.

The highest annual inflation rates in January were recorded in Latvia (21.6%), Estonia (18.8%), and Lithuania (18.4%), the lowest � in Spain (5.8%), Luxembourg (5 .8%) and Malta (6.7%).

