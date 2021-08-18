Annual Inflation in Euro Zone Jumped to 2.2% in July as Predicted - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries in July rose to 2.2% from 1.9% a month earlier, according to the latest estimates by the European statistical agency Eurostat.

The final estimate coincided with the preliminary forecast made by analysts surveyed by the DailyFx portal.

In July last year, the annual inflation in the eurozone was 0.4%.

"In July, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+1.34 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.35 pp), services (+0.31 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.17 pp)," the report said.

Consumer prices in the eurozone, according to the final estimates, fell 0.1% in July in monthly terms. The core annual inflation, in turn, decelerated to 0.7% from 0.9% a month earlier.

These figures are also in line with analysts' forecasts.

None of the eurozone countries registered a decrease in consumer prices in July in annual terms, though, while the biggest growth was shown by Estonia (+ 4.9%), Poland (+ 4.7%) and Lithuania (+ 4.3%).

Meanwhile, consumer prices in the European Union in July did not change compared to June. Annual inflation in the EU increased to 2.5% from 2.2% in June, while last year the rate was 0.9%.

The euro area consists of 19 European countries ” Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland. Apart from these countries, the European Union also includes Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden.