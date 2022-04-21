Annual Inflation in Eurozone Accelerated to 7.4% in March - Eurostat

Annual inflation in 19 Eurozone countries accelerated to 7.4% in March, from 5.9% a month earlier, according to data from the European Union statistical office (Eurostat) released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Annual inflation in 19 Eurozone countries accelerated to 7.4% in March, from 5.9% a month earlier, according to data from the European Union statistical office (Eurostat) released on Thursday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 7.4% in March 2022, up from 5.9% in February. A year earlier, the rate was 1.3%," the statement read.