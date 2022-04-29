Annual Inflation in Eurozone Accelerates to 7.5% in April - Eurostat Preliminary Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The annual inflation in the Eurozone has accelerated to 7.5% as expected, according to Eurostata's preliminary estimate published on Friday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 7.5% in April 2022, up from 7.4% in March according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union," Eurostat said in a statement.