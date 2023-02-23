UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In Eurozone Drops To 8.6% In January - Eurostat

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Annual Inflation in Eurozone Drops to 8.6% in January - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The annual inflation rate in the eurozone dropped from 9.2% in December to 8.6% in January, while the figure decreased from 10.4% to 10% across the whole European Union over the same period, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 8.6% in January 2023, down from 9.2% in December. European Union annual inflation was 10.0% in January 2023, down from 10.4% in December," Eurostat said.

Preliminary annual inflation estimates stood at 8.5%, while in 2022, the bloc recorded the annual inflation rate of 5.1%, according to the statistical office.

The office also said that consumer prices in the EU had decreased by 0.

2% in January.

"The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (26.2%), Latvia (21.4%) and Czechia (19.1%). Compared with December, annual inflation fell in eighteen Member States and rose in nine," Eurostat added.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (5.8%), Spain (5.9%), Cyprus and Malta (both 6.8%), according to the statistics.

The EU has been facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as the hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis European Union Luxembourg Same Spain Cyprus Latvia Malta Hungary Euro January December From

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

51 minutes ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

1 hour ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.