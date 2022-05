Annual Inflation in Eurozone Remains at Level of 7.4% in April - Eurostat Final Data

The annual inflation in the Eurozone in April remained at the level of 7.4% as in March, according to Eurostata's final estimate published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The annual inflation in the Eurozone in April remained at the level of 7.4% as in March, according to Eurostata's final estimate published on Wednesday.

According to Eurostata's preliminary data, the annual inflation was expected to accelerate to 7.5% in April.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 7.4% in April 2022, stable compared to March," the EU statistical office said in a statement.