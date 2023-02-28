UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In France Accelerates To 6.2% In February - Statistics Institute

Annual inflation in France accelerated to 6.2% in February from 6% a month earlier mainly due to rising prices for food and various services, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said on Tuesday

"Over a year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) should rise by 6.2% in February 2023, after +6.0% in the previous month, according to the provisional estimate made at the end of the month. This slight increase in inflation should result from an acceleration in food prices and service prices," the institute said in a statement.

In total, consumer prices in France could increase by 0.9% on a monthly basis after rising by 0.4% a month earlier, the statement read. In particular, food prices already increased by 14.5% in February compared to 13.3% in the previous month. Meanwhile, the prices also grew by 2.9% for transport services and by 4.6% for industrial goods, data from the institute showed.

At the same time, the growth in energy prices slowed down, falling from 16.

3% in January to 14% in February, the agency found.

"Year on year, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices should rise by 7.2%, after +7.0% in January," the institute said, adding that the figure could rise by 1% in February after a 0.4% increase a month earlier.

The European Union has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

In December 2022, food manufacturers in France asked retailers to raise product prices by 15-25% from the beginning of 2023 amid inflation and rising production costs. The Bank of France has predicted that inflation in the country will peak in the first half of 2023, after which it will gradually slow down and reach around 2% by the end of 2024.

