UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In France Rose By 6.3% In February 2023 - Statistic Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Annual Inflation in France Rose by 6.3% in February 2023 - Statistic Institute

Annual inflation in France accelerated by 6.3% in February 2023 year-on-year, with the growth of food prices up by 14.8%, while the growth of energy prices slowing down to 14.1%, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said in a fresh report on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Annual inflation in France accelerated by 6.3% in February 2023 year-on-year, with the growth of food prices up by 14.8%, while the growth of energy prices slowing down to 14.1%, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said in a fresh report on Wednesday.

"Year on year, core inflation grew by 6.1% in February 2023, after +5.6% in January ... Year on year, consumer prices grew by 6.3% in February 2023, after +6.0% in January," the report read.

The report also said that the inflation surge had resulted from an "acceleration in prices of food (+14.8% after +13.3%), services (+3.0% after +2.6%) and manufactured goods (+4.7% after +4.5%)."

Meanwhile, the growth of energy prices slowed down to 14.1% from 16.3% due to the drop in diesel, petrol and liquid fuels prices. The price of electricity, on the other hand, accelerated to 10.1% from 3.1% because of a supervised increase in regulated tariffs, according to the report.

"Year on year, service prices rose by 3.

0% in February 2023, after +2.6% in January," the report added.

Earlier in March, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had announced a deal with major retailers that he said would cap prices on a range of staple foods for three months starting March in response to the soaring cost of living.

The European Union has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

In December 2022, food manufacturers in France asked retailers to raise product prices by 15-25% from the beginning of 2023 amid inflation and rising production costs. The Bank of France has predicted that inflation in the country will peak in the first half of 2023, after which it will gradually slow down and reach around 2% by the end of 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Electricity Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis France European Union Bank Price January February March December From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

34 minutes ago
 SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister ..

SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister for Planning, Development and ..

8 minutes ago
 KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research ..

KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

8 minutes ago
 EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrel ..

EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain foreca ..

PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.