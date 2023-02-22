Annual Inflation in Germany Accelerates to 8.7% in January - Statistics Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Inflation in Germany increased to 8.7% year-on-year in January from 8.6% a month earlier, the German Federal Statistical Office said on Wednesday.

In November, the annual inflation rate in Germany was 10%.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis and is struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions in supply chains and rising inflation worldwide.