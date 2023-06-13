Annual Inflation in Germany Drops From 7.2 to 6.1% - Statistical Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Annual inflation in Germany continued to decrease, edging lower from 7.2% in April to 6.1% in May, the German Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

"The inflation rate in Germany, measured as the year-on-year change in the consumer price index (CPI), was +6.1% in May 2023," the office said in a statement.

The final assessment coincided with the preliminary estimate.

Although, the figure indicates that the inflation continued to decrease further, it remained at a high level, Destatis President Ruth Brand said.

In monthly terms, consumer prices fell by 0.1% in May. For comparison, in April, they grew by 0.4%.

"In May, the hike in energy prices was much lower than in the same month last year.

Food products remained the strongest driver for prices also in this month," Brand said.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, a a measure of inflation in the European Union, dropped by 0.2% compared to April and amounted to 6.3% in May year-over-year.

Compared to 2020, energy was 50.8% more expensive, food prices jumped by 31.7%, while the general index rose by 16.5%, Destatis said.

Germany, along with other EU member states, has been facing accelerating inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow sparked disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.