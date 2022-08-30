Annual Inflation in Germany Grows to Record 7.9% in August - Statistical Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The annual inflation in Germany, according to preliminary estimates, accelerated from 7.5% in July to 7.9% in August, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

According to a poll of analysts that was earlier carried out by the DailyFX portal, experts expected an acceleration of up to 7.8%.